Air Peace has refuted reports purporting that an Ilorin bound B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQR from Abuja crashed.

An incident involving the plane occurred at the Kwara capital around 10am on Friday, July 23.

A statement on Saturday by the management said there was no accident.

It explained that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a minimal tyre burst while taxing.

The plane neither crashed nor crash-landed, Air Peace clarified.

“This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public”, it read.

The company said the incident was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly.

The statement added that the tyres have been fixed and the aircraft is intact.

