plane-crash-in-lake-tahoe-kills-three-all-onboard,-sparks-wildfire

Lake Tahoe is a freshwater alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A twin-engine jet has crashed near a golf course in California killing all three people on board and causing a wildfire, reports have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Monday that the Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed while attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport at 1.18pm on Monday.

The FAA confirmed that three people were on board the plane and the Associated Press reported that the crash was fatal for all three.

The identities of the victims in the crash have not been made public.

The AP reported that no one on the ground near to the crash site was hurt, and that the aircraft went down in the woods near a golf course close to the airport.

The ensuing fire from the crash is said to have ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained. Officials said it was fortunate that the plane didn’t hit any local residences.

The aircraft was a multi-seat business jet with twin engines which can hold as many as 14 passengers and two crew members. Authorities said on Monday the plane may have departed from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho or Florida.

The agency said that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate and provide additional updates.

The Independent has reached out NTSB for comment.