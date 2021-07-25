24 July 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/flyairpeace

Authorities for Ilorin International Airport don close down di runway of di airport afta one incident happun on Friday.

According to tori, di incident happun for morning. Di plane bin dey come from Abuja.

Di management of di Ilorin International Airport don successfully evacuate di Air Peace air craft from di runway.

One source wey dey work for di Airport, say dem don move di aircraft to di hanger of di Nigerian Air Force for di airport for further maintenance services.

Di aircraft wey bin dey come from Abuja land yesterday at about 9:30am wen one of di rear tyre burst shortly after e land.

No casualties bin happun.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin for Ilorin gather say wit di impact of di landing, di plane bin no fit taxi to di tarmac, na wetin cause di authorities to close di runway of di airport for more than 24 hours.

Our source tell us say di process of moving di plane from di runway bin dey slow because, “di plane na big aircraft and no equipment for di airport get di capacity to carry out immediate evacuation.

Di incident leave so many passengers wey bin dey wait to board same flight to Lagos at 11am stranded.

While di flight operators bin get to discontinue operations, e also become necessary for other airline operators to cancel their operations because no plane fit land or take-off from di runway of di Ilorin International Airport at di time we report dis tori.

Most passengers later resolve to travel by road why others to back home for fear of bad road network and insecurity.