Plan for National Ice Cream Day: 8 spots to beat the heat with a cool treat in Tampa Bay – WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While we’re in the thick of summer here in the Tampa Bay area, ice cream, popsicles and other cold, sweet treat spots are popular for those looking to beat the heat and get a sugar rush.

From ice cream shops that benefit charity, to popular popsicle spots that boast unique flavors, we have it all here in Tampa. It’s the perfect time to try them all, as National Ice Cream Day is July 18!

This is not a complete list of locations for Tampa Bay’s cool treats, if you know of any great places to score a good bite, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com!

1. Tanya & Matt’s Ice Creamiest

Those with a hankering for homemade ice cream or an ice cream sandwich can head to Tanya & Matt’s to enjoy their favorites. The company was founded in 1991, brought under new ownership in 2019, and is now owned by four, Tampa-born sisters. Catering from weddings to events for corporations is available.

2. Ice Cream Theory

This Oldsmar ice cream shop is currently celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victory with unique Bolts cones and Bolts milkshakes.

The location also features other incredibly unique creations, including the “cloud cone,” with cotton candy and even a “shark shake” with a gummy candy shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

3. Dough Nation

This location, in recent years relocated to Carrollwood, supports Metropolitan Ministries with every sweet treat purchased.

This shop has it all for those with a sweet tooth, from safe, edible cookie dough, to ice cream and milkshakes.

4. The Hyppo

While it’s not ice cream for this National Ice Cream Day, if you’re looking for a popsicle to beat this Florida heat, The Hyppo’s locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Hyde Park have you covered with numerous amounts of flavors, from blueberry to tangerine to pear pie, though not all flavors are available at a location at all times.

Hyppo Gourmet Pop Shops are also available for resale locations and can even be ordered online. Trucks of sweet treats also drive around neighborhoods and can be booked to visit specific neighborhoods.

5. The Revolution Ice Cream Co.

Ice cream lovers can get their hand-dipped ice cream fix at multiple locations across the Tampa Bay area, including Brandon, Seminole Heights, and South Tampa.

Their website boasts that over 100 flavors of the sweet treat have been created since the company’s inception.

“Some we keep for special months (like January is our cereal month, and March is fair food month), and others we rotate every few weeks, so there is always something new,” it says.

Party packs, ice cream pies, and pints of ice cream can be ordered online for pickup.

6. Oh Yeah Creamery

If you’re a fan of The Revolution Ice Cream Co., you may also like their new concept, “Oh Yeah Creamery.”

This location serves multiple-sized bowls of ice cream, milkshakes… and even bowls of cereal, as well as cold brew and hot coffee!

Weird “mix-ins” for your ice cream concoction can include potato sticks, grape jelly, goat cheese, bacon and more!

7. Whatever Pops

Another location that is sweet and cool, but not ice cream, is Whatever Pops. While seen at Curtis Hixon Park on an extremely hot day, the company also has a location serving the pops, house-made gelato and Acai bowls.

“Your Ice Pops and Waffles can be dipped or drizzled in chocolate and rolled in cookies, nuts, graham cracker crumbs, coconut or other goodies. Gelato is available in bowls or waffle cones, and sampling is encouraged!” the Whatever Pops website says.

This is another Tampa business with a food cart and will cater weddings, birthday parties and more.

8. Chill Bros.

A group realized their dream of opening this scoop shop for their Tampa neighborhood after one of their brothers visited Italy to “learn the art of ice cream making,” according to the shop’s website.

The siblings operate out of a renovated building in Ybor City, as well as a location in South Tampa, and offer flavors such as café con leche chunk, chronic popcorn and Tampa banana.