placemats-make-every-day-a-party

Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality
(Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.
Comedian Nikki Glaser Would Rather Be ‘Fuckable’ Than Funny
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/GettyNikki Glaser is a world-class stand-up comedian, a ruthless celebrity roaster, and an endlessly engaging daily podcaster. Now, she’s also a reality TV star thanks to her new gig hosting the deliberately absurd dating show FBoy Island on HBO Max.On this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Glaser talks about how she landed her dream job after “embarrassing” herself on Dancing with the Stars, shares her unvarnished opinions on
EXPLAINER: Why Olympic beach volleyball players wear bikinis
No, women are not required to wear bikinis to play beach volleyball at the Olympics. “I have always felt like when you get somebody drawn in, however you get them into beach volleyball, they fall in love with the sport,” said American April Ross, a three-time Olympian. Beach volleyball has been one of the most popular sports at the Summer Games since it was added to the program in 1996.