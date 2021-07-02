Pixar’s “Luca” Coming to Digital and Physical Media Home Release on August 3rd – Laughing Place

Fans around the world are loving Pixar’s Luca and while they can enjoy repeated viewings Disney+, the film is also coming to digital and physical home release this August. Disney lovers and film buffs alike will love the bonus features and deleted scenes that share another side of the charming story.

What’s Happening:

Escape to the beautiful Italian seaside town of Portorosso when Disney and Pixar’s Luca arrives on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 3rd.

arrives on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 3rd. The home release delivers a variety of bonus features including never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes and two alternate openings.

Disney and Pixar’s Luca Bonus Features:*

Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of Luca .

– Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of . Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca’s transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.

– Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca’s transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters. Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of Luca share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia.

– Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia. Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of “Luca.” Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film. Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home. Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun … and danger. Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions. Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called “gelato.” Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren’t quite what they seem.

*Please note bonus features vary by product and retailer.

Film Synopsis: