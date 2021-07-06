pit-spitters-lock-up-1st-half-title

Jul. 6—KALAMAZOO — Call it backing in or what you will, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters won the Great Lakes East Division title, despite losing 18-2 Monday to Kalamazoo.

The Kenosha Kingfish (19-15) lost both Sunday and Monday by a single run to the Madison Mallards to hand the Northwoods League division title to Traverse City (21-15). The Spitters already held the first tiebreaker with Kokomo (20-16) by a virtue of a 4-2 series lead.

Chris Monroe kept up his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 day to lift his batting average to .319. Mario Camilletti also batted 2-for-4, with a pair of doubles, with his average increasing to .306. Miles Simington and Adam Proctor had Traverse City’s only other hits, and Christian Faust worked two walks.

The Spitters worked through six pitchers, with three of those giving up five or more runs.

Morgan Lunceford tossed three scoreless innings in relief, while Joe Horoszko and Joe Pace combined for 1.2 scoreless frames to end the game. Pace struck out two.

The second half begins Tuesday, with the Pit Spitters visiting Wisconsin Rapids for the 6:35 p.m. CST contest. Wyatt Rush (4-0, 1.35) is the projected starter for Traverse City.

