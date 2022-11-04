Gerard Pique’s retirement brings one of the most distinguished careers in Barcelona and Spain footballing history to a conclusion.

Pique won eight LaLiga titles and the Champions League three times with Barca, while helping his national team lift their first World Cup in 2src1src and the European Championship two years later.

The Los Cules great has decided to call it quits at the age of 35 after Barca’s next match, against Almeria on Saturday, having turned out for his hometown club over 6srcsrc times.

A number of high-profile names have hailed Pique since the announcement, including the likes of Patrick Kluivert and Fabio Cannavaro, while former centre-back partner Carles Puyol called it a “privilege” to play alongside him.

A lifetime dedicated to Barça. Thank you, Piqué. pic.twitter.com/ps3wIsrcRSHO

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 3, 2src22

A Barca legend

Pique will retire as a Camp Nou legend, with only four players featuring more times for Barca than his (614), those being Lionel Messi (778), Xavi (767), Sergio Busquets (694) and Andres Iniesta (674) – all of whom helped form part of the dominant Barca team in the 2src1srcs alongside Pique.

Pique started in Barca’s youth ranks but left for Manchester United in 2srcsrc4, where he won the Premier League and Champions League in the 2srcsrc7-src8 season.

However, Pique returned to Barca in 2srcsrc8 and has won 422 of his 614 games in all competitions since.

He lifted 3src titles with the club in what was the most successful period in Barca’s history.

15 – @3gerardpique has played 15 seasons for @FCBarcelona (as many as Gonzalvo III, Puyol & S. Busquets). Only six players have played during more campaigns for them: Carles Rexach, Xavi, Messi (all 3 with 17), Salvador Sadurní, Migueli & Iniesta (all 3 with 16). Legend. pic.twitter.com/EGjWWsrcUmac

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2src22

A rock for his national team

Pique also made his mark at international level, earning 1src2 caps for Spain between 2srcsrc9 and 2src18 and becoming one of just 13 players to feature 1srcsrc or more times for La Roja.

Pique played every minute of the final as they overcame the Netherlands 1-src after extra time to lift their first World Cup in 2src1src, before Spain went on to win the 2src12 Euros by routing Italy 4-src in the final.

He scored five goals for Spain, all against different opponents, including three in qualifying for the 2src1src World Cup.

European great

Only Sergio Ramos (135) made more Champions League appearances as a defender than Pique (128), while he scored the joint-most goals for a defender in the competition with Roberto Carlos (16).

Perhaps his best Champions League season was the 2srcsrc8-src9 campaign when he finished with the most ball recoveries (9src), while only Xavi (967) completed more passes than him (695).

There are just four players with more Champions League titles, Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, all of whom are on five.