pipeline-vandalism:-cdhr-chairman,-edariese-raises-alarm-over-assassination-attempt

The Delta State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Right, CDHR, Comrade (Elder). A. Peter Edariese today raised an alarm over alleged assassination attempts on his life.

Comrade Edariese had on Sunday disclaimed executive members of Oviri-Olomu Community over their alleged role in the vandalization of an oil pipeline.

He said this in a telephone chat with our correspondent from his hiding place with an unknown number.

He also forwarded a warrant of arrest from the Otor-Udu Magistrate Court in Udu Local Government Area.

According to him,”I put off my phone now so that nobody should track me where I am through my phone.

“So, I forwarded to you the letter they wanted to use to take me away, that is a warrant of arrest from the Court at Otor-Udu.

“They brought two vehicles and loaded themselves. The number of the vehicle is BEN 20586. That’s the number they brought which is not in any digit of vehicle numbering in Nigeria which means, it is truly an assassination attempt.”

Comrade Edariese said the Army released the accused persons in the matter and gave them room to carry out “dangerous dimensions” against him and others after they were first arrested.

While noting that he wrote a petition to the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, and the Department of State Security, DSS, the Commander Sector I of the Nigerian Army Effurun to bring the accused to justice, Comrade Edariese said the accused are trying to eliminate him so that they can escape.

Details shortly…