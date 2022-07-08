Home NEWS Pioneer Bishop, Zaria Catholic Diocese, George Jonathan is dead
NEWSNews Africa

Pioneer Bishop, Zaria Catholic Diocese, George Jonathan is dead

by News
2 views
pioneer-bishop,-zaria-catholic-diocese,-george-jonathan-is-dead

The pioneer Bishop of Catholic Diocese, Zaria, Most Reverend George Jonathan Dodo is dead.

Zaria Diocese announced the passing to Glory of the Bishop in a statement issued by Diocesan Vice Chancellor of Zaria, Rev. Fr. Abraham Bisan Make.

The statement explained that, “with gratitude to God, I have been directed to announce the passing unto glory of our Bishop, Most Rev. George Jonathan Dodo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Zaria.”

The statement added that the sad event took place in the early hours of Friday, 8th July, 2022, after a brief illness.

It further explained that, “while we enjoin all to pray for his peaceful repose, information regarding his burial will be announced as soon as possible.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kuje Attack: Aregbesola Inspects Kuje Custodial Facility, Stresse...

South African court sentences ‘Boko Haram’ gang to...

FG releases bio-data of the 64 Boko Haram...

EFCC rescue 17-year-old Yahoo apprentice abducted for rituals...

Nigerian man working as a prison officer in...

Medical student fakes own kidnap to obtain money...

19-year-old OAU student declared missing in Ibadan

Nantes boss, Kombouare provides update on Simon’s future

EPL: Arsenal announce deal for two players

EPL: William Gallas names clubs to make Premier...

Leave a Reply