Home Business Pinterest CEO Is Stepping Down; Google Commerce Executive to Take Top Job
Business

Pinterest CEO Is Stepping Down; Google Commerce Executive to Take Top Job

by News
7 views
pinterest-ceo-is-stepping-down;-google-commerce-executive-to-take-top-job

Pinterest longtime chief executive is stepping down and a Google commerce executive is taking over the top job, the social-media company said Tuesday.

Ben Silbermann, who co-founded Pinterest in 2010 and served as its CEO ever since, is transitioning to executive chairman of the board, a newly created position. His replacement, Bill Ready, comes from Alphabet Google, where he had been president of commerce since 2020. Mr. Ready, who earlier in his career was operating chief of PayPal Holdings and before that CEO of Venmo, has also joined Pinterest’s board as a director, the company said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CAA Completes $750 Million Deal for Rival Talent...

G-7 Bid to Cap Russian Oil Price Faces...

JetBlue, Frontier Fight for Spirit Shareholders Ahead of...

Whole Foods to Focus on Price as Pandemic...

U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig...

Covid Vaccines Targeting Variants Are Weighed for Fall...

Meta, TikTok Could Face Civil Liability for Addicting...

Recalled Sleep-Apnea Machines Pass Key Safety Tests, Philips...

ECB Signals Gradual Rate Hikes Despite Stubborn Inflation

G-7 Meeting Concludes With Focus on China

Leave a Reply