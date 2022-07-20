‘pindi-girl’-returns-to-pakistani-home-after-75-years

NEW DELHI: She last stepped out of her two-storey house in ‘Prem Gali’ in Rawalpindi in May 1947 as a teenager. Seventy-five years later, Reena

Varma

crossed the border at Wagah and then the threshold of her childhood home in Pakistan to the celebratory beats of the dhol, tears of joy streaming down her cheeks.

The Hussains who live there now and neighbours on Butt Street in DAV College Road came together on Wednesday to receive their “Pindi girl”, now 90, on a solo trip to see the house she once lived in with her parents. The Hussains too are migrants from Ludhiana before Partition and Varma’s reception was followed by swapping of stories.

TOI had first reported in May how Varma found her house across the border. Before the pandemic, she had posted on a Facebook group about her memories of the house and her desire to see it.

‘Happy but also sad, missing family’

“I am very happy to be here but also sad as I am reminded of my parents and siblings whom I lived with in the house that we left before Partition. All of them are gone and I am missing them more than ever before,” an emotional

Reena Varma

told TOI from Rawalpindi as she visited her childhood home 75 years later.

Varma, 90, says she found the house is largely the same, including the flooring. Long forgotten songs suddenly came to her lips when she was in the balcony overlooking the lane and another often hummed by her brother who loved the terrace. She even got herself clicked in the bedroom that she shared as a child with her sister. “I am in my house. Initially, I cried remembering the old days but now I am very happy meeting everyone,” she said. Dr Mumtaz Hussain who was allotted this house against his claim when he came to Pakistan is no more but his daughters, son and grandson gathered to receive Varma and show her around. Varma had a story to share for each room.

The sprightly grandma from Pune posted about the house on a Facebook group and it caught the attention of

Sajjad Haider

, a resident from Rawalpindi who tracked down her house and sent her pictures and a video.

Varma’s daughter Sonali, helped her apply for a visa last year but her application was turned down. Varma made a video at the suggestion of a Pakistani journalist. It was this that came to the notice of Hina Rabbani, the minister of state for foreign affairs in Pakistan who stepped in to enable her get a three-month visa.

TOI had reported that in May 1947, amid fear of communal riots, 15-year-old Reena and her siblings were packed off to Solan for what was supposed to be a longer-than-usual summer vacation in the hills. But Partition changed everything and the family settled in India.

Besides the new friends Varma made across the border, she has also found a new family on social media through the ‘India Pakistan Heritage Club’ who were there to welcome her at the Wagah border and have since been by her side. Sajjad Haider who traced her house said, “My father came from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and remembered his home till the very end. He could not go back to see it but that I could trace

Reenaji

‘s house and be a part of her homecoming gives me immense satisfaction.”

