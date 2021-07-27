Home ENTERTAINMENT Pilot TV Podcast #146: Jerk, King Gary, and Law & Order: Organized Crime – Empire
Terri’s over the moon on this week’s show, which can mean only one thing: a new Law & Order. Taking her love of Benson and Stabler to all new heights, Terri leads the charge on Law & Order: Organized Crime, hanging in there for series 2 of Jerk on BBC3, and the return of King Gary on BBC1.

Plus we talk through some of the TV actors who should be far bigger stars than they are, and laughably attempt to report the TV news despite having recorded the episode last Thursday.

Listen to the episode in the player above, on Apple Podcasts, or on your podcast app of choice.

