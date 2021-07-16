Pilot falls to death in Vermont hot air balloon accident that sent passengers in basket across state line – WCVB Boston

TRACKING OVERNIGHT DEVELOPMENTS. TODD: FOUR PASSENGERS WERE ONBOARD ALONG WITH THE PILOT. THE AND THE FAA ARE TAKING OVER THE INVESTIGATION THAT HAPPENED AT MULTIPLE SCENES ANGLO VERMONT-NEW HAMPSHIRE BORDER. THIS IS VIDEO FROM ONE OF THE SCENES. VERMONT STATE POLICE SAY FOUR PASSENGERS IN THE PILOT TOOK OFF YESTERDAY AFTERNOON FROM THE POST-MILLS AIRPORT. LATER, THE BALLOON WAS DESCENDING AND THE BASKET TIPPED WITH A PASSENGER FALLING OUT. E THPILOBET CAME ENTANGLED IN GEAR AND ENDED UP ENTANEDGL — AND ENDED UP TRAPPED UNDER THE BASKET. HE FELL TO THE GROUND ANDAD B — IN BRADFORD, VERMONT. HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE HOT AIR BALLOON CONTINUED FOR ANOTHER MILE AND A HALF WITH THREE REMAINING PASSENGERS ON BOARD. BUT NO PILOT. IT GOT CAUGHT IN THE TREESND A THE THREE REMAINING PASSENGERS CLIMBED DOWN SAFELY ACCORDING TO VERMONT STATE POLICE
Pilot falls to death in Vermont hot air balloon accident that sent passengers in basket across state line
The pilot of a hot air balloon died Thursday in an accident in Vermont that sent passengers in the balloon’s basket across state lines.Four passengers and the pilot were in the balloon when it took off in Post Mills, Vermont, from the Post Mills Airport, Vermont State police said. The balloon hit the ground as it was descending during the trip. The basket tipped, and a passenger fell out, but was not injured.Police said the pilot then “became entangled in gear” and ended up trapped under the basket, as the balloon was climbing back into the air.He eventually fell to the ground in Bradford, Vermont, and was pronounced dead on scene. The hot air balloon then continued for another mile and a half, with three remaining passengers on board.Eventually, it got caught in trees in Piermont, New Hampshire. The three passengers remaining in the balloon were able to climb down safely, according to Vermont State Police.The name of the deceased pilot has not been released.
