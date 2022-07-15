pilla-donald:-gov-ortom-the-sharpest-arrow-in-the-quiver

The common tendency in man is to criticize, judge and condemn. This is because, we human beings tend to take note of errors and mistakes and are quick to pass our judicial verdict more than we are able to take note and acknowledge the good aspects of one’s life.

Today I elect to high-light the strenghts of a crusader, an apostle of truth, and a charismatic leader, the man who sees tomorrow and this man is Gov Ortom. Remember, Ortom has never called himself a Saint neither does he claim to be infallible just like all human beings. But the truth must be told; he has his unique, peculiar and exceptional qualities as a leader.

At this stage of Nigeria’s political history, where there seem to be the upsurge of attempts to dominate and subjugate others, we need and appreciate a resilient and unwavering voice and Ortom has demonstrated he is that voice. He is a man that does not hide his mouth to speak out the truth.

Ortom has proven to be a selfless man given his refusal to be a sellout and to compromise the position of the Benue people when land grabbing became the most prioritized project of the PMB administration. It is not that his firm stand with his people has gone without persecutions and harassments, and such firmness deserves commendations.

Ortom is an orator, a rational and logical debater, a negotiator and a resounding voice against structural injustice. He is the arrow that pieces the deceitful hearts, he is the Gadfly!

You can’t end a narrative about Ortom without pointing out his characteristic CONSISTENCY. Ortom has never seized to speak out the truth to any cabal and has never given-in to any pressure for personal benefits.

Even though my post has Benue as the audience, I specifically address my words to the local governments of Gboko, Tarkaa, Makurdi, Gwer-East, Gwer-West, and Guma. The work at the Senate is that of speaking-out, debating and defending bills, proposals and motions. Nigeria has far gone beyond the stage of taking things for granted. To be heard, you need a firm and strong voice and that voice for us, come 2023 is Gov Ortom.

A People’s representative at the Senate matters a lot. We do not just need one of us there; We need one of us whose voice is known. We need someone that is always awake and fast in reading and interpreting the gimmicks of national politics. We need one who stands by his people not minding the odds. We need one who sacrifices his personal benefits from a cabal for the sake of protecting and defending his people’s patrimony. We need someone who will be there to speak for us and for the good of our country.

When going for a hunt, you need the sharpest arrow. There could be other arrows in the quiver, but we need THE SHARPEST ARROW IN THE QUIVER.

By: Hon (Comrade) PILLA DONALD, KSJi



(NUT Chairman – Guma Branch)