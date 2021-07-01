Home ENTERTAINMENT Pictorial: William, Harry reunite to unveil Diana’s statue – bioreports
Pictorial: William, Harry reunite to unveil Diana’s statue – bioreports

Princes William and Harry will set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers took the wraps off the bronze likeness in the sunken garden of Diana’s former London home at Kensington Palace, in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character –- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said in a statement.

William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London
A paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by The Measure of A Man poem is pictured after the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London

