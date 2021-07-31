Two women have reportedly drowned after the vehicle they were traveling in was flooded following the collapse of a bridge at Kadan Maiwa, along the ever-busy Bauchi-Ningi-Kano highway.

Other passengers who were also in the car have been rescued alive.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing at the scene.

Some of the 250 animals that perished in the accident following the collapse of the bridge linking Bauchi-Ningi-Kano. Photos: Armstrong Bakam

The bridge links Bauchi metropolis to Ningi Local Government Area of the state, as well as Jigawa and Kano states.

As a result, many vehicles and hundreds of passengers are stranded, as there is no entry into Ningi LGA to Jigawa or Kano state from Bauchi and vice versa.

Bauchi officials at the scene of the collapsed bridge … on Friday

Over 250 goats were also said to have died in the flood that accompanied a downpour that lasted from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Counting their loses: Businessmen and travellers after the collapse of the bridge linking Bauchi-Ningi-Kano … on Friday

The Danburam of Ningi Emirate in Ningi LGA of Bauchi state, Yusuf Danyaya, confirmed the incident to The Bioreports News in a telephone interview.

He said that the community woke up on Friday morning [today] to discover the incident, adding that security agents are currently at the place trying to control the situation.

One of the commercial vehicles fished out of the flood

“Yes, the incident is true and as I speak to you, people cannot travel to Bauchi from Ningi; likewise people from Bauchi cannot travel to Ningi up to Kano State from here. The incident is terrible.

Washed away: Roads linking Bauchi to Kano State after the collapse of the bridge

“After the bridge linking the roads broke, part of the road, about 30 meters, was washed away by the flood and a pit was created there. The road has been broken into two. It was a serious flood.

“So far, there is a car inside, a Golf brand. There is no way it can be removed at the moment. Two women inside the Golf car got drowned. The remaining people were rescued. One of them had been on top of a tree and it wasn’t long that he was rescued.

The submerged Golf car on Bauchi-Ningi-Kano Highway

“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of people in the vehicle, but so far, two women are suspected to have been washed away. Rescuers are still searching for them,” Danyaya explained.

The collapsed Bauchi-Ningi-Kano highway bridge

Continuing, he said: “There is a trailer that carried over 400 animals, sheep and goats, but unfortunately, about 250 of the animals died in the incident. They usually partition the trailer into two, up and down, and it was able to carry that number. One of the victims said he had 160 animals and all of them died.

Villagers’ agony

“There is no way cars will drive through the place; travellers are stranded. There are trailers, buses and small cars — all of them are stranded.”

Stranded travellers

He said that although the flood waters are subsiding, however, at the moment, nothing can be done to salvage the situation in terms of passage because many travelers are currently stranded.

“There are security agents from the Nigeria Police Force, Army, Federal Road Safety Corp, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps; they are all there trying to help and control the crowd,” Danyaya added.