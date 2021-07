Singer, Timi Dakolo; Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode; and other guests are in attendance at the tribute service for the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, late Temitope Balogun Joshua, on Tuesday.

TB Joshua died on the 5th of June, a week before his 58th birthday.

The tribute is held at the SCOAN Headquarters in Lagos, a day after the candle night procession on Monday.

SCOAN shared pictures of attendees on its official Facebook page.

See photos below:

Timi Dakolo ministering at TB Joshua’s tribute service

Mrs Joshua leads family in tribute

SCOAN Workers

Fani-Kayode at the tribute service

Dr Osagie Obayuwana of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights paying tribute to the memory of Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Actors at the tribute service