Home POLITICS Pictorial: Obi visits Afenifere, South, Middle Belt leaders
POLITICS

Pictorial: Obi visits Afenifere, South, Middle Belt leaders

by News
6 views
Pictorial: Obi visits Afenifere, South, Middle Belt leaders

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, as well as the southern and Middle Belt leaders.

In a post on his Twitter page, Tuesday, Obi shared photos of himself with the leaders of the groups, saying the leaders of the LP were also present.

“Presently visiting PA Ayo Adebanjo and members of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum. The national leaders of the Labour Party and other stakeholders are here too. -PO” he tweeted.

See photos below:

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dubai detains lady over Twitter posts, family protests

We will hold APC accountable, says Atiku

Stalemate as Southampton stop Arsenal’s winning streak

Plateau shuts schools over bandits’ attacks, parents lament

Lagos govt debunks traffic diversion at VGC, Lekki

Campaign appointment: Resign as minister, group urges Keyamo

UNIABUJA hospital debunks outbreak of Marburg virus

How I prevented electoral malpractice in A’Ibom –...

SERAP seeks voters registration extension, threatens suit

Forest fire reignites in southern France, evacuation continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.