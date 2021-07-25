Segun Adewole Published 25 July 2021

Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has shared pictures showing him on a yacht with his friends in the Maldives.

The socialite took the trip a few days after he threw a lavish burial ceremony for his late mother in Anambra State.

The ceremony was the talk of the town for days based on reports that hundreds of cows were slaughtered to cater to guests who were mostly celebrities and other prominent Nigerians.

To put the hype about the ceremony behind him, Obi Cubana and his friends took the trip to the Maldives and camped at the Lily Beach Resort & Spa at Huvahendhoo.

He shared photos with the caption, “Amazing time with amazing people! Very happy gang! We are having a great time over here!”

See below.