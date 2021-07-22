Home News Africa Pictorial: Obi Cubana, associates, wives visit the Maldives after mother’s burial – bioreports
Pictorial: Obi Cubana, associates, wives visit the Maldives after mother’s burial – bioreports

Entrance at Lily Resorts and Spa, Madives/Obi Cubana at Maldives. Source: Instagram

Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has hit the Maldives with his associates and their wives, following the record-breaking burial ceremony of his mother at Oba town in Anambra State.

The small group has gone on a vacation at the Lily Beach Resorts and Spa in the Republic of Maldives to unwind after the exhaustive eight-day funeral, which broke the internet last week.

The Maldives, an expanse of water with many scattered islands, is a small state in South Asia, which is situated in the Indian Ocean. Its beautiful view makes it the right choice for a luxury vacation.

One of Obi’s associates, identified as Chief Obiobi on Instagram shared photos and videos of their arrival at the Maldives.

Obi Cubana also took to his verified Instagram page on Thursday to share pictures of himself and his wife at the exotic island.

Obi Cubana and wife at Maldives
Obi Cubana at Maldives
Chief Obiobi and wife at Maldives
Entrance at Lily Beach Resort and Spa, Maldives

