Pictorial: Buhari performs groundbreaking ceremony of Kano-Kaduna railway – bioreports

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) at the groundbreaking ceremony of Kaduna-Kano railway project

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano rail line project in Kano State.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The Board Chairman of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Alhassan Musa Ibrahim; Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika; Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami; Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje; Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi were in attendance as Buhari performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Kaduna-Kano standard gauge rail line in Kano State on 15th July 2021.

See photos below:

