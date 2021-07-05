pick-n’-roll-$50k-jackpot:-suns-bucks-game-1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

To help you out, here are the eight questions for Tuesday’s NBA game, along with my breakdown and picks.

#1 Bucks Points vs. Suns

0-104, 105-110, 111-114, 115-121, 122-125, 126-130 or 131+

All of this will depend on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. The Bucks averaged 113.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Suns’ defense presents more challenges than the Hawks.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, I expect the jitters to hit both teams, and we see a slow start resulting in barely 100 points from either team.

Pick: Bucks 0-104 Points

#2 Bucks Assists vs. Suns

0-20, 21-22, 23-24, 25-26, 27-29, 30-33 or 34+

Both teams average over 24 assists per game in the past six outings, so expect plenty of passing between the two. Milwaukee has two strong floor generals in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, so I feel comfortable going with 23-24, right on their average. Like I said, in Game 1, there will be jitters leading to missed shots that generally fall.

Pick: Bucks 23-24 Assists

#3 Bucks Rebounds vs. Suns

0-41, 42-45, 46-48, 49-51, 52-54 or 55+

Milwaukee leads the postseason with nearly 50 rebounds per game (49.9), but in the last two without Giannis, that number dropped to 46.5. The Suns rebound well, and with how Deandre Ayton has been playing, rebounds should be 50/50.

Pick: Bucks 46-48 Rebounds

#4 Suns Points vs. Bucks

0-104, 105-109, 110-114, 115-119, 120-124, 125-128 or 129+

Like the Bucks, I will ride with 0-104 points for the Suns as I expect a low-scoring game. I would not be surprised to see both teams barely eclipse or neither surpass 100 points. The Suns averaged 102.0 points per game with Paul back in the lineup the past four games.

Pick: Suns 0-104 Points

#5 Suns Assists vs. Bucks

0-21, 22-24, 25-26, 27-28, 29-30 or 31+

With Chris Paul back, the Suns averaged 22.3 assists per game over the past four games in addition to the low-scoring numbers for the team. I will back the Suns to record 22-24 assists, even though I also favor the 0-21.

Pick: Suns 22-24 Assists

#6 Suns Rebounds vs. Bucks

0-37, 38-40, 41-43, 44-46, 47-49 or 50+

Over the previous four games, both squads average more than 47 rebounds per game, with the Bucks leading, but I expect them to even each other. I will roll with 44-46 rebounds, a hair under the Bucks’ total.

Pick: Suns 44-46 Rebounds

#7 Total 3-Pointers in Suns vs. Bucks

0-20, 21-23, 24-26, 27-30, 31-35 or 36+

Both squads average 11.3 three-pointers made per game in the postseason. That is tied 10th overall. I expect triples to be hard to come by as I expect each made three-pointer to be significant in Game 1.

Pick: 0-20 Total 3-Pointers

#8 Suns vs. Bucks: Winner and Margin of Victory

1-2, 3, 4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 or 11+

The Suns are -5.5 point favorites at home for Game 1, but I expect a one-possession game. I will ride with the Suns in Game 1 by three points as the Bucks should have a shot at victory late behind Holiday and Middleton.

Pick: Suns win by 3 Points