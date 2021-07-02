PIB: Three percent, insult to host communities – Group insists N/Delta wants 10 percent

The National President of the Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), Cleric E. Alaowei, Esq today said the percentage approved for oil bearing communities as their equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill passed by the Senate is not only demeaning but an insult to the environmentally-degraded host communities.

In a statement signed by Alaowei and made available to bioreports, he queried, “What can 3 percent do to cushion the effects of the years of the degradation and despoliation of the ecosystem?”.

Alaowei noted that 10 percent equity share was voted for host communities in the Bill at the time it was proposed and introduced by Yar’Adua’s government at the time of the militants’ agitations for equity and fair share in the production quota.

According to him,”The same was one of the bargaining lines of discuss to lull the restive Niger Delta people.”

Alaowei commended the House of Representatives for approving 5 percent in their version of the bill for the host communities when they were demanding the original 10 percent host communities share.

“The members of this 9th senate seems to have forgotten so soon that the 10 percent equity share for the host communities in the then PIB was one of the reasons why the aggrieved Niger Delta people reluctantly accepted the presidential amnesty.

“The Federal Government cannot renege on its promise now that the region is peaceful.

“It’s ridiculous that the Senate approved in the Bill a whopping 30 percent for the NNPC to explore oil across the Country.

“So the Senate is more concerned about what they never see than what we have? The host communities should continue to suffer from the environmental abuse occasioned by the oil exploratory activities without any environmental remediation?

“The communities should continue to suffer neglect and marginalisation on the altar of national infrastructure development without their interest being protected by the petroleum law?

“The house joint committee should look into the danger in passing the Bill into law,” he said.

“Niger Delta people need nothing less than 10 percent equity share as originally agreed. The National Assembly should strive to consider the interest of the people who bear the brunt in passing the PIB. 3 percent will surely resurrect agitations in the region.”