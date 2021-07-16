Home News Africa PIB: Rowdy session as South-South reps protest over allocation to host communities – bioreports
PIB: Rowdy session as South-South reps protest over allocation to host communities

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

Published 15 July 2021

Plenary at the House of Representatives began on a rowdy note on Thursday as members, especially from the South-South geopolitical zone, protested against the reduction in the amount allocated to host communities as contained in the Petroleum Industrial Bill.

The Niger Delta lawmakers, who rose and shouted at the top of their voices, said, “Give us five per cent.”

The protests continued as the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, led principal officers into the chamber at about 12noon.

The noise persisted as Gbajabiamila said the opening prayers, forcing him to order that the chamber and the gallery be cleared for an executive (closed-door) session.

The Senate and the House had passed the PIB on Thursday last week, approving three per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Both chambers had set up conference committees to harmonise the differences in the versions of the PIB.

While the conference committee has yet to lay its report, there are strong indications that the lawmakers have information that three per cent was mutually recommended.

Details later…




