pib:-edwin-clark-writes-nass,-says-3%-draconian,-insists-on-10%-for-host-communities

The National leader of the South-South region, Chief Edwin Kiagbo Clark has written to the National Assembly, insisting that 10% equity participation be paid into the Host Communities Trust Fund for the development of Niger Delta region.

Clark’s letter was at the backdrop of the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 3% equity participation into law by the Senate on Thursday last week in a controversial circumstance.

The letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, and the House Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and made available to bioreports in Abuja on Tuesday expressed disappointment at the domineering attitude of most members of the National Assembly (NASS) over the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), now due for imminent harmonization by the National Assembly.

According to the letter, the oil host communities have rejected the 3% passed, as the lower chamber moves to pass its own version any moment, while reminding the Parliament that they made their position known at the public hearings in January 2021.

The letter described the 3% as satanic and an obnoxious law that has never been seen in the history of Nigeria, given that it was too paltry to mitigate the sufferings the host communities are going through.

Part of the letter reads: “The people of the Niger Delta, at all levels both at home and abroad, have expressed their great displeasure over the satanic and obnoxious allocation of a paltry percentage of Operating Expenditure to Oil Producing Communities by the National Assembly.

“It is important to state clearly here to all well-meaning Nigerians that the demand of the oil-bearing communities of the Niger Delta region was for a minimum of 10% equity participation.”

The letter pointed out that the development was nothing short of disdain for the region as lawmakers were redefining host communities as mere pipeline-bearing pathway communities.

The letter further accused the northern lawmakers of conspiring with international oil companies (IOCs) to pass an unjust piece of legislation that denies the Niger Deltans of God-given resources.

Quoting the legal maxim: “Quic quid plantataur solo so so credit”, the letter explained that something affixed to the land is part of the land; therefore, whoever owns that piece of land will also own the things attached to the land, hence the people of Niger Delta should benefit from the accruals of their land.