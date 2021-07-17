PIB: APC Reps Okay 3% Equity Fund for Host Communities in the Absence of Minority Caucus Members – THISDAY Newspapers

It’s a nullity, says caucus

By Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu

Members of the House of Representatives from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday, in the absence of their opposition counterparts, passed the controversial 3% equity share for the host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Lawmakers from the Niger Delta region had protested the 4 percent allocated to host communities by the conference committee of the National Assembly which led to a rowdy session, forcing the House to step down the consideration of the bill Thursday.

At the Friday special session, the APC lawmakers suddenly moved the motion after the opposition lawmakers staged a walkout to brief the press on their disagreement with the non inclusion of the electronic transmission of election results in the electoral bill.

Reacting to the news while still briefing the press, the leader of the Caucus, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who is also the minority leader of the House, said the passage was a nullity, as it was not listed in the order paper according to the rules of the House.

Details coming shortly…