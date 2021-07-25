physician-advocates-proper-use-of-contraceptives-for-family-planning

Couples who desire to practice proper methods of family planning or contraception have been advised to discuss with their doctor rather than taking pills like Postinor 2 as a regular contraceptive.

This advice was given by an Osogbo-based family physician, Dr. Esther Oke, in a chat with bioreports on Sunday.

Dr. Oke stated that amongst couples, getting pregnant is a condition to be desired but family planning is also advisable in order to properly space the birth of children in light of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

She also disclosed that there has been misconceptions about the use of the contraceptive pills in recent years mostly amongst young couples.

She noted that Postinor 2 only prevented pregnancy if taken within the first 72 hours after unprotected sexual intercourse but cannot stop the development of it after.

According to her, “Know this. Postinor 2 taken within the first 72 hours of unprotected sex will prevent only 85% of pregnancies.

“It cannot stop implantation and cannot abort an established pregnancy as it is erroneously conceived.

“The pill is only an emergency contraceptive only and not your regular method of contraception.”

Dr. Oke also revealed that there is no drug without a common side effect and the contraceptive also has its own amongst which are tiredness, nausea, vomiting, painful breasts and stomach pain.

Others according to her include: diarrhoea, dizziness, headache, skin changes and vaginal bleeding.