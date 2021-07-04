Physical Switch Copies Of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Still Requires A 15GB Download – Noisy Pixel

Physical copies of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin have appeared, and it looks like they come with an additional download connected to the internet. Similar to what we saw with Capcom’s Resident Evil Collection, a separate download will be required for those who purchase a physical release of the game.

On the front of the case, a box can be seen that notifies buyers, “Download required. See back.” The back reads:

Game requires download of at least 15 GB. microSD card recommended (sold separately).

The game is currently 13.5 GBs from the digital download, which could fit on a Switch cartridge that comes in various sizes. However, the bigger problem physical owners will have is that they won’t own the game unless they are connected to the internet and can download the game. Further, there will most likely be DLC, so more space may be required in the future to run this game on a Switch. So it might be time you get yourself a microSD for extra storage.

During the adventure, players will encounter Lilia and Reverto, who will return from the original Monster Hunter Stories. The duo is on a mission to capture your companion Razewing Ratha before it can awaken its destructive power foretold in the prophecy of the Wings of Ruin.

Hot on their heels are a group of Hunters and Riders who seek to capture Razewing Ratha for their own nefarious purposes. More details on how these returning characters interact with the previously revealed cast and the player’s journey to either save their friend or save the world will be revealed soon.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming to Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 9, 2021.

You can check out the physical case below:

Thanks, Nintendeal.