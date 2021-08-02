Home SPORTS PHT Morning Skate: 17 players elect arbitration; Krejci signs in Czech Republic
SPORTS

PHT Morning Skate: 17 players elect arbitration; Krejci signs in Czech Republic

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
pht-morning-skate:-17-players-elect-arbitration;-krejci-signs-in-czech-republic

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Adam Pelech, Zach Aston-Reese, Vince Dunn, and Juuse Saros are among the 17 players who have elected salary arbitration. Hearings will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26. [NHLPA]

• What should the Blackhawks expect from Marc-Andre Fleury this season? [PHT]

• Which free agents on the move this summer will have a big impact on your fantasy hockey team? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Evander Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife. [PHT]

• David Krejci has a signed a deal with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga:

• A big question facing Ron Hextall and the Penguins right now is what the plan is for their goaltending. [Pensburgh]

• Have these teams improved in free agency this off-season? [The Hockey News]

• The Ondrej Kase signing is a gamble for the Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• How does the Kraken roster look against other NHL teams at the moment? [Sound of Hockey]

More NHL news

What the Blackhawks should expect from Marc-Andre Fleury this season Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife Insight on Eichel’s side of neck surgery debate with Sabres

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: 17 players elect arbitration; Krejci signs in Czech Republic originally appeared on NBCSports.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Abu Francis sees first career red as FC...

Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball team beats former...

Timing of TV contracts expiration could delay Oklahoma’s...

Report: Spurs signing Doug McDermott, Zach Collins

Browns injury update going into padded practices

LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘severe’ arm injury,...

Latest Mercedes-Red Bull F1 Incident Could Bite Verstappen...

New contract and salary cap details for Packers...

Mets claim RHP Jake Reed off waivers from...

Patriots rave about Mac Jones’ Cam Newton impression...

Leave a Reply