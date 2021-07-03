Segun Adewole Published 3 July 2021

Security operatives have surrounded the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos State, where the Yoruba Nation rally is scheduled to hold today.

At the venue are men of the Nigeria Police Force, soldiers and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

The security operatives who are fully armed are at the venue with armoured personnel carriers, Hilux trucks and others.

See photos: