Home News Africa Photostory: Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally – bioreports
News Africa

Photostory: Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
photostory:-security-operatives-surround-gani-fawehinmi-park,-venue-of-lagos-yoruba-nation-rally-–-bioreports

Security operatives at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lagos on Saturday. Photos: Segun Adewole

Segun Adewole

Published 3 July 2021

Security operatives have surrounded the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos State, where the Yoruba Nation rally is scheduled to hold today.

At the venue are men of the Nigeria Police Force, soldiers and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

The security operatives who are fully armed are at the venue with armoured personnel carriers, Hilux trucks and others.

See photos:

Read Also
  • [BREAKING] Yoruba Nation: Gridlock as policemen search vehicles at Berger, Ketu
  • Yoruba nation rally: Agitators fail to surface at 9am as policemen, soldiers surround rally ground
  • Yoruba nation rally: Heavy security at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos

    • Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

    Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

    Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

    Security operatives surround Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

    0 comment
    0
    FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

    You may also like

    BREAKING: Bandits target El-Rufai’s son – bioreports Nigeria

    Sunday Igboho has pump action gun – Spokesman...

    Buhari’s Animal Farm, Sunday Igboho And Nnamdi Kanu,...

    Buhari, APC and the ‘Dangers’ of Defections –...

    Nigerians now leaving offices for farms, says Buhari...

    Nnamdi Kanu: Arrest leaders of herdsmen terrorist, Miyetti...

    UAE Places Embargo On Employment Visas for Nigerians

    Two Bodies Found After Japan Landslide Sweeps Away...

    Two arrested with 167 packages of Cannabis along...

    Jigawa: Badaru replies critics of plan to send...

    Leave a Reply