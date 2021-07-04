Home News Africa Photostory: Police parade agitators arrested at Lagos Yoruba Nation rally – bioreports
Photostory: Police parade agitators arrested at Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

A cross-section of the agitators (Photo: Deji Lambo)

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has paraded 49 suspects arrested at the Oodua Republic demonstration around the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park of the state on Saturday.

Speaking at the command headquarters on Sunday, Odumosu said the suspects were arrested for violating the ban that no rally or gathering should hold in the state.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally. The suspects would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution,” he said.

