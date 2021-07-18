Photos: Washington Nationals stadium shooting – New York Post

1 of
Fans who attended the July 17, 2021 game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres take cover a shot ring out from outside the stadium.
Fans take shelter in one of the dugouts while police investigate the source of the commotion.
Spectators flee Nationals Park after shots rang out injuring three people outside of the stadium.
Spectators take cover after several shots were heard during the sixth inning of the Nationals game against the Padres.
Fan scatter to find cover after shot ring out in the sixth inning of the Washington National game on July 17, 2021.
Spectators make a dash for cover as shots ring out.
Spectators make a dash for cover as shots ring out.
Fans use the undersides of their seats as a place to hide until the coast is clear.
Fans leave National Park after the game between the Nationals and Padres is suspended.
Fans wait for the all clear to leave National Park after three people were injured by gunfire.
Following the sounds of gunfire, National park issued a statement telling all guests to remain in the stadium.
Fans take cover behind their seats while the situation is being investigated by police.
Fans react to the news that shots have been fired outside of the stadium.
Washington DC police search the stadium in case there are other active shooters.
Fans take duck near the dugout and try to take cover after word spread that gun shots were heard near-by during the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.
A policeman directs fans after apparent gunshots were heard outside of Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.
Fans rush to evacuate after hearing gunfire during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday.
Fans take cover in Washington Nationals dugout after a shooting outside Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.
Fans pour onto the field after hearing gunfire outside Nationals Park in Washington on July 17, 2021.
A Washington Metropolitan Police officer investigates the scene outside of Nationals Park on July 17, 2021.
The Washington Metropolitan Police Department tape off the area outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.
Nationals Park is seen in the background of an investigation conducted by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.
