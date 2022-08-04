photos:-volcano-near-iceland’s-main-airport-erupts

A volcano in southwest Iceland has begun erupting in an uninhabited valley located not far from Keflavik Airport, the country’s international air traffic hub.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located some 32km (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

People on Wednesday gathered to watch the dramatic natural spectacle unfold, which happened just eight months after the volcano’s last eruption officially ended.

“It’s just crazy,” photographer Gunnar Freyr said after witnessing the eruption. “I thought the eruption was going to happen, maybe like in a few weeks and now it’s here and it is so beautiful.”

Keflavik Airport remained open and no flights were disrupted.