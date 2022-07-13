photos/video-from-actress,-rita-dominic’s-birthday-celebration

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic celebrated a new age on Tuesday, July 12 and her husband, Fidelis Anosike alongside friends and colleagues, converged in the evening for a birthday dinner to celebrate the actress.

One of the major highlights of the celebration was the actress and her lovely husband sharing a kiss.

See more photos and video as you scroll,

Rita Dominic recently revealed why she prefers to keep her marriage private.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old, who recently tied the knot with the publisher of DailyTimes newspapers, Fidelis Anosike, hinted that she prefers to keep her relationship private but not hidden.

According to her, her idea of the ideal relationship is one in which others know about the relationship but are oblivious of their private life.