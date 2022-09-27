Home NEWS Photos: Typhoon Noru kills at least five in northern Philippines
Photos: Typhoon Noru kills at least five in northern Philippines

Photos: Typhoon Noru kills at least five in northern Philippines

An aerial view shows flooding after Super Typhoon Noru struck San Miguel in Bulacan province [Adrian Portugal/Reuters]Published On 26 Sep 2src2226 Sep 2src22

Typhoon Noru has blown out of the northern Philippines, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages, and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces.

The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed into the coast in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday, then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region, where thousands of people moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, officials said.

Governor Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said five rescuers, who were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters, were hit by a collapsed wall and then apparently drowned in the rampaging waters.

More than 17,srcsrcsrc people were moved to emergency shelters from high-risk communities prone to tidal surges, flooding and landslides in Quezon alone.

More than 3,srcsrcsrc people were evacuated to safety in Metropolitan Manila, which was lashed by fierce wind and rain overnight. Classes and government work were suspended Monday in the capital and outlying provinces as a precaution although the morning skies were sunny.

The entire northern provinces of Aurora and Nueva Ecija, which were hit by the typhoon, remained without power and repair crews were at work to bring back electricity, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a televised meeting he called to assess the damage and coordinate a disaster-response.

About 2src storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire” – a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In 2src13, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,3srcsrc people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than five million in the central Philippines – well to the south of Noru’s path.

Residents wait on the roofs of their homes for flooding to subside in San Miguel. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

A woman wades through chest-deep floodwaters in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

A woman clears mud out of her home following the flood caused by Super Typhoon Noru, in Marikina City, Metro Manila. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

Children on a bicycle pass by debris from the flood caused by the typhoon in Marikina City. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

Residents who evacuated from their flooded homes sit on a roadside in San Ildefonso. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Noru made landfall as a Category 3 typhoon but weakened as it traversed land on Sunday night. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,6srcsrc islands, sees an average of 2src tropical storms yearly. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

Residents wade through deep floods in San Miguel, Bulacan province. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

A view of flooded areas in Central Luzon. [Twitter @Bongbongmarcos via Reuters]

