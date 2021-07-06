photos:-team-nigeria-heads-to-tokyo-olympics

The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria today, July 6 left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The team members departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
Members of the team include the Canoeing team – Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna; Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode.
Also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister, Mary Onyali; Medical crew of Dr Samuel Ogbondeminu – Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu, and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.
See photos of the team members at the airport below…