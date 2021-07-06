Home NEWS PHOTOS: Team Nigeria Heads To Tokyo Olympics
One of the team members at the airport. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun

The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria today, July 6 left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team members departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Members of the team include the Canoeing team – Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna; Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode.

Also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister, Mary Onyali; Medical crew of Dr Samuel Ogbondeminu – Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu, and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

See photos of the team members at the airport below…


