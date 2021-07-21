Home ENTERTAINMENT PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival – ABC News
July 21, 2021

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars.

Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film “Parasite” won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers.

But not all the stars stayed social distanced, with Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton sharing a selfie, the festival jury led by Spike Lee holding hands with his fellow jurors and “Titane” star Agatha Rousselle joyously kissing the cheek of her director, Julia Ducournau, at that film’s premiere.

Stars like Sharon Stone, Bill Murray, Oliver Stone, Bella Hadid brought their own styles to premieres, with the breezy seaside air occasionally lending a dramatic whoosh to the flowing gowns and hair.

A celebratory spirit permeated the festival, with Sean Penn beaming at his daughter, Dylan Frances Penn, while they discussed “Flag Day,” their new film together.

Photocalls provided some moments of levity, like when French actors Jean Dujardin attempted a handstand in front of photographers, and Pierre Niney leaped on a podium.

More than two years after its last edition, the Cannes Film Festival showed they could still put on quite a show.

