photos-show-present-condition-of-man-who-composed-nysc-anthem,-top-nigeria’s-military-boss-visits-him

The director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has gone to visit Oluwole Adeniran, the man who composed the scheme’s anthem

During the visit, the men talked as the composer was appreciated for his famous effort in writing the anthem

As photos of the meeting surfaced online, Nigerians relived how the song always inspired them as corps members

Not many know that Dr Oluwole Adetiran composed the famous anthem of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Thursday, July 15, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Ogun state.

The man was praised by many on social media.

The visit was necessitated by news of his ill health. A sweet moment during the visit was when a band of choirs who the man had trained over the years welcomed the brigadier general as they with stanzas of the anthem led by Oluwole.

Thank you for what you did

General Ibrahim appreciated the man’s service during the welfare call as he said:

“I am very proud to be part of the NYSC success story through the Anthem I composed. I am today fulfilled by this visit.”

In turn, the composer thanked the army boss for checking on him despite how busy his schedules must have been. Photos shared on Facebook by NYSC showed moments captured during the visit.

His work speaks for him

Ogagun Owoyemi Itunu Bdm said:

Ogagun Owoyemi Itunu Bdm said:

“Nice one Dg, may God continue to spare the life of Baba oluwole Adetiran for us and grant him quick recovery. He is an asset to some of us in the CCC fold.”

Omini Praise said:

“Youths Obey the clarion call, let us lift our nation high, under the sun and in the rain, in dedication and selflessness, Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we serve.”

Faniyi Anuoluwa said:

“I never knew Baba Adetiran composed that epic anthem. Amazing!”

Adewole Philip said:

“The very first time I hear the song @ Afikpo Orientation Camp, Ebonyi State in March 2020, I was really motivated and inspired with the Lyrics of the anthem. Thanks for the inspiration Anthem! God BLESS and God HEAL you! Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we served.”

