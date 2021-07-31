Photos Show How Prince George Looks Like Prince William’s Mini-Me – TownandCountrymag.com

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, especially in the case of Prince William and Prince George. Royal followers are quick to catch the times that the father-son duo has been spotted dressing alike—but their resemblances aren’t limited just to their fashion choices. As we watch Prince George experience many royal “firsts”—attending events, traveling to other countries, and hitting the more relatable milestones (ahem, first day of school!)—there’s a certain joy to looking back at the time when Prince William did the same.
Being a royal is all about a continuation of tradition, and the connective tissue between one generation and another is key to keeping royal customs alive. After all, Prince George is the next in line to the throne after Prince William, and it’s never too early to start prepping him for that role.
Today, it’s fair to say that William has passed down many of his traits to the young royal. Below, see all the times Prince George proved to be Prince William’s mini-me.
Smile and wave! Not only was Prince George emulating his father’s style when greeting crowds after Kate Middleton gave birth to Princess Charlotte, he also waved along—however skeptical he may seem.
The royal family is decidedly notorious for their hat game, and Princes William and George hopped on the wave from a young age. On the left, Prince George sports a captain hat during The King’s Cup Regatta, and on the right, Prince William wears a police cap during a visit to a local station.
Prince William and Prince George look equally infatuated by the annual flypast ceremony during Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s birthday parade.
Prince George’s outfit for Princess Charlotte’s christening is an obvious nod to the past, as Prince William wore a nearly identical ensemble while visiting his newborn baby brother Harry at St. Mary’s Hospital.
While attending a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre in December 2020, Prince William and Prince George opted for coordinating hues of red and navy—which, coincidentally, went perfectly with the red carpet.
Being a royal can be exhausting work, and sometimes it’s hard to disguise feelings of lethargy. On the left, Prince William rests on his hand during a VE Commemoration in Hyde Park, and on the right, Prince George arrives jet-lagged in Berlin for a three-day visit to Germany.
The first day of school is a momentous affair for any kid, and the royals are no exception. Here, Prince George shakes hands with the head of Thomas’s school in Battersea, and Prince William does the same (in 1989, that is) with the head of Wetherby School in London.
Overalls are a timeless classic, so it makes sense that both William and George would be seen spotting similar looks as toddlers. On the left, William was photographed in the garden of Kensington Palace back in June of 1984, and on the right, Goerge donned pinstripe overalls while on his trip to see a butterfly exhibition at London’s Natural History Museum in 2014.
While the royal tots are often impressively composed, there are some sweet moments in which we see their young playfulness. While Prince George, left, appears to joyfully stick his tongue out to the crowd, Prince William seems to be less enthused.
