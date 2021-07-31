Photos Show How Prince George Looks Like Prince William’s Mini-Me – TownandCountrymag.com

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, especially in the case of Prince William and Prince George. Royal followers are quick to catch the times that the father-son duo has been spotted dressing alike—but their resemblances aren’t limited just to their fashion choices. As we watch Prince George experience many royal “firsts”—attending events, traveling to other countries, and hitting the more relatable milestones (ahem, first day of school!)—there’s a certain joy to looking back at the time when Prince William did the same.

Being a royal is all about a continuation of tradition, and the connective tissue between one generation and another is key to keeping royal customs alive. After all, Prince George is the next in line to the throne after Prince William, and it’s never too early to start prepping him for that role.

Today, it’s fair to say that William has passed down many of his traits to the young royal. Below, see all the times Prince George proved to be Prince William’s mini-me.