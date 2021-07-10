photos-show-adventure-calls-at-disney’s-updated-jungle-cruise-ride

Skippers at the newly updated Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland entertained some park attendees Friday while on a first look journey.
Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben was able to catch a ride on Skipper Amanda Beth Lorenzo’s boat during a media preview, where he encountered the trees of the jungle, wildlife and even a wreckage overtaken by chimpanzees.
In January 2021 Disney announced it would close the ride and attempt to revamp features assessed to be racist and negatively depict Indigenous peoples. Attractions such as Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean have undergone similar modifications to remove outdated features and tableaus.
Disney’s goal is to make a more inclusive experience for everyone in hopes that all who come to visit the ride can connect personally to the characters and ride itself. The renovated Jungle Cruise will open officially to the public and general park attendees on July 16.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.