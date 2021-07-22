[PHOTOS] ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Casting News, Spoilers, Returning to PBS – TVLine

PBS on Thursday announced new and returning cast members who will follow leading lady Rose Williams back to Sanditon, as the recently resurrected Masterpiece drama starts production on Season 2.

The public broadcaster has confirmed that Williams (Charlotte Heywood) will be joined by fellow returnees Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Crystal Clarke (Miss Georgiana Lambe), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Kevin Eldon (Mr. Hankins) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

They’ll be joined by new series regulars Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Industry) and Tom Weston-Jones (Grace), who will play Charlotte’s new love interests (plural!), in the wake of Theo James’ departure. Fellow newbies Rosie Graham (Outlander), Frank Blake (Normal People), Maxim Ays (Still So Awkward) and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) round out the ensemble.

Season 2 pick up nine months after the events of the 2019 finale, as “Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men,” per the official synopsis. “And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?”

The logline goes on to reveal that “the Parkers are back, as Tom strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town.”

As previously reported, Sanditon has been renewed through Season 3. Scroll down to “meet” the new characters, then hit the comments with your hopes for the period piece’s highly anticipated return.