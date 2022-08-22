Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Rescuers search for landslide survivors at Iraq shrine
WORLD NEWS

Photos: Rescuers search for landslide survivors at Iraq shrine

by News
5 views
photos:-rescuers-search-for-landslide-survivors-at-iraq-shrine

Published On 22 Aug 2022

At least four people were killed after a landslide demolished a Shia shrine in the central Iraqi province of Karbala, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Rescuers drove a bulldozer through the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine’s entrance, which resembles half a dome ornately decorated with blue tiles covered in Arabic script.

The sacred building, flanked by two minarets, sits at the base of high, bare rock walls. Part of its concrete roof had been torn apart.

Rescue workers pulled out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, the statement said. The search and rescue operation was continuing in case more people remained buried under the rubble, it added.

The Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine is located in Iraq’s western desert, about 28km (17 miles) from the centre of the city of Karbala, one of the holiest Shia sites.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How does childcare work in Austria?

What Covid-19 rules will be in place in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

IMF to meet Sri Lanka president to finalise...

Ukraine is reliving a promise it made on...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 182

‘Victory is our hope’: Older Ukrainians on six...

UK’s Trades Union Congress calls for large rise...

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save power...

Thai court to rule on Prayuth’s term limit...

Leave a Reply