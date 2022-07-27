Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Powerful earthquake strikes Philippines
WORLD NEWS

Photos: Powerful earthquake strikes Philippines

by News
2 views
photos:-powerful-earthquake-strikes-philippines

philippines

Residents and rescue workers in the village of Mayag, Bauko, dig next to a chapel following a landslide caused by the earthquake [Handout via bioreports]

Published On 27 Jul 2022

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake has struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon, killing four people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila.

Two people were killed in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a news conference. Sixty people were injured, including 44 in Abra province, 173 buildings were damaged and 58 landslides were reported, he added.

The earthquake struck about 11km (7 miles) southeast of the town of Dolores at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), according to United States Geological Survey data.

Renato Solidum, director of the state seismology agency, told the DZRH radio station, strong aftershocks were expected.

A hospital in Abra province was evacuated after the building partially collapsed but no casualties were reported there, officials said.

Abra, home to nearly 250,000 people, is a landlocked province in the northern Philippines. Its deep valleys and sloping hills are enclosed by rugged mountains.

The earthquake was also felt in Manila where several buildings were evacuated, with some people forced to flee from the 30th floor of one building, and the city’s metro rail systems were halted at rush hour.

Philippine Red Cross, Red Cross volunteers walk along a collapsed wall

Red Cross volunteers walk along a collapsed wall after the earthquake hit Ilocos Sur province. [Handout: Philippine Red Cross via AP]

Philippines

Rescue workers and policemen retrieving the body of a victim from a collapsed building in La Trinidad, Benguet province. [Handout via EPA]

philippines

A collapsed structure in Vigan, Ilocos Sur province. [Handout via EPA]

Philippines earthquake

A collapsed building in Santiago, Ilocos Sur province. [Handout via EPA]

philippines

A rescue team at the site of a collapsed building in La Trinidad. [Handout via bioreports]

philippines

Motorists passing by a damaged building in Bangued, Abra province. [Handout via EPA]

philippines

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters and is located on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a band of volcanoes and fault lines that arches around the edge of the Pacific Ocean. [Handout via bioreports]

philippines

Earthquakes are frequent and there are an average of 20 typhoons each year, some triggering deadly landslides. [Handout via bioreports]

philippines

A car is buried under debris from a collapsed house in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur province. [bioreports]

philippines

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during the earthquake in Bauko, Mountain province. [Harley Palangchao/AP Photo]
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Photos: Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

China’s BYD was written off by Elon Musk....

India wants to open up lithium mining in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 155

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

SC gives UP police two months to trace...

PM to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, hails event...

Kim Jong Un says N Korea ‘ready to...

Samsung Electronics reports 12 percent profit rise in...

Leave a Reply