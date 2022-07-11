Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Portugal battles wildfires amid drought
WORLD NEWS

Photos: Portugal battles wildfires amid drought

by News
1 views
photos:-portugal-battles-wildfires-amid-drought

Published On 11 Jul 2022

More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft have been battling wildfires in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people, including 12 firefighters and 17 civilians.

The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance programme that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilising two firefighting planes to send to its neighbour, according to the EU crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic.

The EU says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

In June, 96 percent of the southern European country was classified as being in either in “extreme” or “severe” drought.

The fires have caused authorities to increase a state of alert already in place. Portugal’s government declared a state of heightened alert on Saturday that will run through Friday.

The wildfires come as Portugal endures a heatwave with temperatures expected up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). The country has adopted restrictions barring public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banned the use of farm machinery and outlawed fireworks.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biden administration extends TPS protection for Venezuelans

Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car...

UN to probe killing of children in Ukraine,...

Cuba slams US ‘involvement’ on anniversary of anti-gov’t...

France’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament

Texas wind power is failing amid a scorching...

Centre provided free ration to 80 crore people...

Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely after Prez polls, hints...

Goa turmoil: Cong’s Chidambaram asks people to teach...

Dutch offer ‘deepest apologies’ for role in Srebrenica...

Leave a Reply