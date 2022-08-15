Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day
Photos: Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day

Published On 14 Aug 2022

Pakistan celebrated 75 years of independence on Sunday with official ceremonies in all major cities.

In Karachi, the ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation.

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laid a floral wreath at the grave of Jinnah and raised the country’s flag.

Shah expressed solidarity with Kashmiris living under Indian rule.

“Today we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are living under the barbaric rule of India. We remain determined for their freedom,” he said.

On August 14, 1947, the independent state of Pakistan appeared on the world stage for the first time when the Indian subcontinent was formally divided into two new dominions of India and Pakistan under the terms of the Indian Independence Act, adopted by the British Parliament.

