Photos: One million Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca

Muslims perform the Tawaf'

Saudi Arabia is this year allowing one million Muslims, including some 850,000 from abroad, to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is the first time in two years that pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia have been allowed to attend the Hajj [Ashraf Amra/EPA]

Published On 7 Jul 2022

Pilgrims gathered for dawn prayers and performed the initial rites of the Hajj on Thursday in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, in the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event – one of the five pillars of Islam.

This year’s Hajj is larger than the pared-down versions staged in 2020 and 2021, but is still smaller than those held before the pandemic.

In 2019, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual event.

The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey.

Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God, walking the path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam.

At the centre of the Grand Mosque’s open courtyard on Wednesday, thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba.

They moved counter-clockwise seven times around the granite building, which is meant to symbolise the oneness of God in Islam.

This year’s Hajj is restricted to vaccinated Muslims under the age of 65 chosen from millions of applicants, mainly through an online lottery system.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia were required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Since the start of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia has registered more than 795,000 coronavirus cases, more than 9,000 of them fatal.

Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba

Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca. [Delil Souleiman/bioreports]

low shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims pray as others circumambulate around the Kaaba

The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba

At the centre of the Grand Mosque’s open courtyard on Wednesday, thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba. [Christina Assi/bioreports]

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba

Pilgrims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque. [Christina Assi/bioreports]

Saudi workers embroider Islamic calligraphy using either pure silver threads or silver threads plated with gold during the final stages in the preparation of a drape, or Kiswa, that covers the Kaaba

Workers embroider Islamic calligraphy using either pure silver threads or silver threads plated with gold during the final stages in the preparation of a cloth, or Kiswa, that covers the Kaaba, at the Kiswa factory in Mecca. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]

A worker at the Mecca Grand Mosque wipes copies of the Holy Koran

A worker at the Mecca Grand Mosque wipes copies of the Holy Quran to prepare for worshippers during the Hajj pilgrimage. [bioreports]

A Muslim worshipper reads from the Holy Koran at the Grand Mosque

A Muslim worshipper reads from the Holy Quran at the Grand Mosque. [Delil Souleiman/bioreports]

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba

This year’s Hajj is restricted to vaccinated Muslims under the age of 65 chosen from millions of applicants mainly through an online lottery system. [Delil Souleiman/bioreports]
