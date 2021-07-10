Home News Africa Photos of the Late T.B Joshua’s final resting place.
News Africa

Photos of the Late T.B Joshua’s final resting place.

by admin
written by admin
photos-of-the-late-tb-joshua’s-final-resting-place.

Late Nigerian Televangelist, Prophet T.B Joshua, has been laid to rest in his church premises on Friday, July 9.

The ceremony was an elaborate one befitting of the popular cleric. He was laid to rest in a Mausoleum that could easily pass off as a tourist attraction.

The church shared the photos and wrote ;

This is the mausoleum on The SCOAN premises housing Prophet T.B. Joshua’s tomb. Indeed, Prophet T.B. Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. #TBJoshuaLegacy

Related Posts

  • First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua

  • Photos from the Lying-In-State for clergyman, late Prophet TB Joshua

  • Photos From Late Dede-One-Day’s Burial

  • Photos From Late James Ocholi’s Burial Ceremony

  • FUTO final year student drowns while swimming (Photos)


Loading…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Prime Minister Abiy Hails ‘Historic’ Ethiopia Election After...

‘They Riddled My Husband With Bullets’: Widow Of...

Buhari Demands ‘Crushing Response’ Against Bandits

Nnamdi Kanu won’t die in prison – Primate...

Recap: Over 300 Houses Flooded In Taraba As...

Nnamdi Kanu won’t die in prison – Primate...

Adamawa senator, supporters defect to APC – Punch...

APC: Buni meets Kwara Senators over spat between...

Why I separated myself from Catholicism – Chimamanda...

Viral photos: Reno Omokri thanks Vice President, Osinbajo...

Leave a Reply