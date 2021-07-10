Photos of the Late T.B Joshua’s final resting place.

Late Nigerian Televangelist, Prophet T.B Joshua, has been laid to rest in his church premises on Friday, July 9.

The ceremony was an elaborate one befitting of the popular cleric. He was laid to rest in a Mausoleum that could easily pass off as a tourist attraction.

The church shared the photos and wrote ;

This is the mausoleum on The SCOAN premises housing Prophet T.B. Joshua’s tomb. Indeed, Prophet T.B. Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. #TBJoshuaLegacy

