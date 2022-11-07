Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife And Sick Daughter, Sonia In Court Today

News The daughter of a former Nigerian Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia has appeared in court today, November 7, to answer accusations that she trafficked a homeless man into the United Kindgom to harvest his organs for herself.Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, is charged alongside her father Ike Ekweremadu, 60, her mother, Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, and 50-year-old doctor Obinna Obeta with conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploit him and harvest his organ.

Recall, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, were arrested in June this year, although Beatrice was granted bail, Ike is currently on remand in prison.

While in court today, the prosecutors alleged that the aforementioned names conspired together to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old in the bid to harvest his organ for Sonia’s benefit.

The prosecutors told the court that the Ekweremadus and their doctor were arrested after the young man, who previously lived on the streets of Lagos, turned up at the Staines police station, claiming he was the victim of trafficking.

They facilitated his travel from Lagos to London to remove one of his kidneys, they claimed.

Prosecutors claim Nwamini told police officers he had arrived to the UK on 20 February this year and had been taken to Royal Free Hospital for tests, none of which he consented to. After these tests, Nwamini said he had returned to the house he had been staying in, where he was ‘treated effectively as a slave’.

Prosecutors said that he escaped the address and was homeless for three days before going to the police.

Beatrice appeared in court today wearing a black head-wrap and long black coat.

Sonia, who is on bail, appeared alongside her mother wearing a knitted, patterned sweater vest.

The defendants were due to enter their pleas, but this could not take place today because of further legal argument.

The trial has been brought forward from May to 31 January next year at the Old Bailey.

