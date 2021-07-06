Photos Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly Surface Online – Nintendo Life

via Reddit

It seems like there’s a monopoly game for just about every franchise nowadays, but one theme we haven’t seen yet is Animal Crossing. Or so we thought…

Over on the Animal Crossing subreddit, user calysunflower has been posting photos of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly. If this is the real deal, we must admit, it looks a bit sad – you get four avatars, tokens and a lot of cardboard. Some villagers would have been nice!

There’s no official announcement from Hasbro just yet, but a few online retailers have started to list the product – which suggests we’ll be hearing more soon. What do you think of this? Leave a comment down below.